PARHAM, Camilla



Age 89, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.,



Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

