PARISH, Bernice J.



82, of Springfield, passed away on Monday evening, March 14, 2022. She was born in Jackson Center, Ohio, on April 22, 1939, the daughter of the late George and Agnes (Blakely) Wise. She was a 1957 graduate of Jackson Center High School and attended Clark Technical School. For many years, Bernice cared for children in her home, giving numerous neighborhood children a second home. Bernice worked 13 years at Western-Union and retired from Witenko. She volunteered at the Warder Literacy Center and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and was a poll worker for the Clark County Board of Elections for many years. She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Lesa) Parish, David Parish and Stephen (Stephanie) Parish; grandchildren, Rachael (Matt)



Everhart, Kaitie Thomas and Audrey Parish; brothers, Robert (Helen) Wise, Roger (Violet) Wise, Ronnie Wise, Roy (Kathy) Wise, Randy (Glenda) Wise, and Ralph (Teri) Wise; sister-in-law, Judy Pearson; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Shelby. She was preceded in death by her



husband, Kenneth R. Parish in 2017 and a brother, Russell Wise. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Bernice's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the cardiac and intensive care teams at Springfield Regional for their



devoted care. To honor Bernice's love of trees, the family



encourages contributions to the Arbor Day Foundation



(www.arborday.org). Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



