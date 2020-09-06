PARK, Eunsoon Mrs. Eunsoon Park, age 89, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Wednesday September 2, 2020. Mrs. Park was a loving wife, devoted Christian, and an exceptional mother and grandmother. She shared her love of music with her sisters, children and grandchildren, five of whom went on to study music in college. She graduated in 1961 from Sookmyung Women's University with a bachelor's degree in music, studying both piano and voice. She quickly developed a reputation as an outstanding piano teacher. Her students traveled from 2-3 hours away by bus or train to study with her and several won top awards in music competitions. She came to the United States with her husband in 1965 and spent the next two decades raising her children before completing a second bachelor's degree in music in 1996 at Wright State University in order to become a Certified Piano Teacher. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, teaching piano, and was a church pianist and organist for over 65 years. She had a life-long passion for music and taught hundreds of students during her career up until her illness at age 85. She had an indomitable spirit, always being cheerful, and she was outgoing and extremely generous with her time and talents. She loved to give gifts and feed people with her delicious Korean recipes. She had a wonderful radiant smile and a warm personality that made you feel welcomed and loved. She had limitless energy and instilled in her children the values and traits of optimism, resilience and perseverance. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Yung Suh, and her siblings Suksoon, Youngsoon, and Taeksoon She is survived by her sisters Haesoon, Insoon, and Duksoon,; sons Brian (Theresa) and Robert; daughters Chan Hyye and Kami (Neil); and grandchildren Glenn, Kenneth, Alex, Ryan, Evan, Chase and Mia. Visitation will be begin at 7 pm on September 8, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, OH with Memorial service to follow at 8 pm. Funeral service will be held at the Dayton Korean SDA church, 200 W. Franklin St, Centerville, OH, on Wednesday Sept 9, 2020 at 10 am. Burial service will follow at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd, Centerville, OH at 11:30 am.

