Park, Robert Weir



Robert Weir Park died peacefully on 11/1/2024. He was born 5/18/1938 to the late Robert Donald Park and Kathleen Taylor Rhinehart in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Fairmont HS and attended OSU for 2 yrs. He is survived by his children Janice Pauley, Randy Park, Donna Squicciarini and five grandchildren- Daniel Pauley, Brandon Pauley, Brooke Pauley, Michael Squicciarini and Anthony Piper and their wives- Rachel Pauley, Catherine Pauley and Maggie Pauley and 2 great grandchildren- Owen Pauley and Matteo Squicciarini. He is also survived by his 2 lovely sisters Virginia Brechak and Betty Gould. He was a great man who enjoyed exercise, the truck equipment industry and company - KENCAR- that he ran with his father, OSU football and his family. He will be greatly missed.



