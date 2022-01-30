PARKER, Alma Joanne



Alma Joanne Parker, age 85 (12), passed away on January 23, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. Alma was born on November 4, 1936, in Cedarville, Ohio, to the late Robert Parker and Theo Dorton. There are



"angels on earth" that God has chosen to be a unique light that once experienced it cannot be forgotten. Whether it was a tug on your ponytail, questions about your last meal, what time you worked, and yes even a grumble or two, she made her mark….she loved people! Her time spent at TAC was a blessing to her. From the bus ride to activities, she told you it all. And to those who took her under their wings at Essex's/Allenview we say thank you, for you are also an expression of God's love. Alma Joanne joins, in heaven, her family: Mother, Theo (Ward Dorton) and Father, Robert; Brothers, Bobby and Jimmy (and her buddy Barbie); and sister, Donna. She leaves behind a generation where she will not be forgotten and will always be held dear.



We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. "Fly with the Angels and dance with the stars Joanne".



