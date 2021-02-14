PARKER, Carol Sue



Carol Sue Parker, age 74 of Hamilton, passed away at



Bethesda Butler Hospital on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Carol was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 12, 1946, to Carl Hughes and Mildred Durham Hughes. Carol made many friends while working for the city of Hamilton and through her love of people she had



never met a stranger. She was a talented seamstress and provided laughter to all around her. Carol is survived by her husband, Charles Parker; children, Becky Roberts, Jackie (Jerry) Matson, Tina (Dan) Shope and Chuck (Sue) Parker; grandchildren, Ashley Shope, Allyson



(Nathan) Vera, Austan (Brielle) Shope, Chuckie Parker, Chloe Parker, Emily Matson, Danny and Chris Roberts; great-grandchild, Charlotte Vera; siblings, Ann Hughes and Bruce (Letha). Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mildred Hughes; grandson, Matthew Shope. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave.,



Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



www.browndawsonflick.com