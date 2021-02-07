PARKER, Clarence Donald "Don"



Clarence Donald Parker "Don", age 58, of Kettering, passed away February 2, 2021, due to a short battle with esophageal cancer. He was born April 27, 1962, in Salinas, CA, to the late Clarence Donald "CD" and



Norma Jean (Padgett) Parker. Don graduated from Fairborn Baker High School, Class of 1980 and went on to join the U.S. Army serving from 1981 until 1985. He started his career at the Federal Records Center where he met his beloved wife, Laura. Don then worked at Delphi, MCEP and most recently at KTH Parts. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Laura Parker; daughters, Katrina Barnhart and Jozi Parker; his son, Kelley Parker; his dear in-laws, Kay Moore, John (Janice) Moore; and his many friends. Don was an avid fan of Superhero comics and movies. He loved shopping and going out to eat with Laura. Don also enjoyed working in his yard and fishing. There will be no services at this time. Please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory or to leave a special message for Don's family.

