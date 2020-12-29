PARKER, Glenna

PARKER (Fox), Glenna C.



92, of Middletown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Christmas Day, 2020, from a short illness with COVID-19. She was born on Monday, May 7, 1928, in Hinton, WV, to



William and Lonnie (Grimmet) Fox Bennett. She worked as a Nurse's Aid at Hinton Hospital in West Virginia for 35 years. Glenna was a member of Community Christian Church in Hinton, WV, and attended Miltonville Baptist Church. Glenna is survived by her children, Robert Lee (Connie) Parker,



William D. (Debbie) Parker, Steven L. (Debbie) Parker, James (Mary Ann) Parker, John M. (Karen) Parker & Kathy J. (David) Simmons; brother, Roy Bennet; sister, Irene Tincher; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband,



Robert L. Parker; parents; siblings, Rufus Fox, Madeline



Meadows, Lorene Collins, Josie Farley, Bill Fox, Lucille Chewning, Helen Hall & Ashley Bennett; and great-grandchild, Abbi Lockard. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, OH. Funeral Service will take place at Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlor in Hinton, WV, on Thursday, December 31 at 11:00 am with burial at Pisgah Cemetery, Hilldale, WV. The family would like to thank the staff at Arlington Pointe for her care. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Wellness Chapter, 260 Stetson Street, Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

