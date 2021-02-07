PARKER, Gregory

PARKER,



Dr. Gregory Allan



Dr. Gregory Allan Parker, cardiologist and longtime resident of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on February 04, 2021, at the age of 66. Greg is survived by his sister, Susie Parker; his daughters, Niccole Parker & Amanda Leibrock; his sons,



Corey Parker & Chris Leibrock (in-law); his granddaughters, Jadyn Leibrock & Ella Leibrock; and his former wives: Celena Parker, Debi Gedling, & Denise DeFrancco. Greg was born in Roseville, California, July 15th, 1954, to Jeananne Parker & Dr. C. Lewis Parker. He attended and graduated from medical school at the Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, and continued on to do his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Harlem Hospital Center. Greg opened his practice in Hamilton, Ohio, in 1984-1985 and continued to serve as a cardiologist until he retired in 2016. Greg was a devoted father, wonderful husband, avid aviator, a great friend, a great brother, a wonderful son, and he was even a sense of comfort and security to everyone in his life. Greg was adventurous, outgoing, and even courageous. He loved to spend his time at the Butler County Airport building his Skybolt biplane, going hunting and fishing with his best buddies, and he especially loved doing aerobatics — and if you knew Greg, you've probably heard a story or two about his many ski runs in the mountains of Arizona, or even his many flights with his father who flew to practice medicine around various Arizona cities. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and everyone who knew him. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Monday, February 8, 2021, from 6:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 pm. Close friends and family are welcome. Online condolences may be made at



