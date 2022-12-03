PARKER, Juanita K.



Sept. 2, 1956 - Nov. 28, 2022



Well, she was an American girl, born on September 2, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio. On November 28, 2022, the Good Lord called and off she went, into the great wide open. Nita loved Tom Petty, Bob Seger, John Cougar Mellencamp (she still called him "John Cougar"), Stevie Nicks and 3 Dog Night. She was a die-hard Dale Jr. fan. She spent a ridiculous amount of time shopping at all the thrift-stores in Dayton (and the surrounding areas), but she always found really good stuff. Juanita was kind, caring, generous, funny, compassionate and silly. Above all else, she cherished her family. We love her dearly and we'll miss her for the rest of our lives. She was a daughter, a sister, a friend, an aunt, a grandma and a mom. My mom. She was always there to rescue me if I went wrong. As hard as it is to let her go, I know there's something good waiting for her down that road. Take it on faith. Take it to the heart. The letting go is the hardest part. I love you, Mom. We all do.

