X

PARKER, Shirley

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PARKER, Shirley Ann

85 of Clark County, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 24, 2021. She was

born in Springfield, Ohio, on

November 8, 1935. Shirley was a member of Newson Missionary Church. She was a proud

mother of six children, and they kept her busy. Shirley was

preceded in death by her

husband Delmar Lee Parker. Survivors include her children Terry (LouAnn) Parker, Mark (Jerimie Mueller) Parker, Vicki (Pete) Schwierking, Connie Sue (Jim) Fannin, Cindy (Pat) Sigler and Amy (Steve) Russell; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild. The family wishes to thank Forest Glen for their love and kindness towards their mother. Private services will be held at the convenience of family. Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of

sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.