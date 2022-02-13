PARKER, Steven H.



64 of Springfield passed away February 9, 2022, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 1, 1957, the son of Alfred and Dorothy Parker. Steve had been working for Klosterman Bakery for many years. He was a 1975 graduate of Catholic Central. Steve was a lifetime member of HOG, riding his Harley, spending time with his family and his dog. He was preceded in death by his parents and fur buddy Annie. Survivors include his loving wife Sarah R. (Ulery) Parker; children Jerika Nguyen, Jameka Tyler) Sherrock, Jakayla Nguyen, Charlize Ulery and Isabella Parker; brother



AJ Parker; sisters Dorothy (John) Grochowski and Nancy (Jerry) Sowards; grandchildren Aiden, Noah, Levi and Stella; and fur buddy Elvis. Per Steve's wishes he wanted to be cremated and scattered by his motorcycle friends. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



