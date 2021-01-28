X

PARKS, Cynthia Lee

Age 74, passed away 01/25/2021. She was born on June 26, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, to parents Charles C. and Doris V. (Chenowith) Boehme. They preceded her in death as well as sisters; Madeline (Malcom) Barren and Phyllis J. (Richard) Drew; brother, Charles E. (Faye) Boehme. She is survived by her children, James (Maggie) Parks and Tamberli K. Sullivan; grandchildren, Destiny Renee Sullivan (Robert Black), Haley Irene Parks (Kyle Redd), Brooke and Peyton Parks; great-grandchildren, Lily Irene Redd and Rhylee Black; sister,

Marianna (Marlin) Eberenz of Vandalia; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; special grandchildren, Jacob Mellon and Candice Burnett. A public visitation will be held Friday, 01/29/2021, from 5-7 PM. at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

