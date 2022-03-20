PARKS, Will

PARKS, Sr., Will Davies
Age 74, of Englewood, OH, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Wednesday, March 23, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Live stream service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.
com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
