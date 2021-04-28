PARR, Carol

PARR (Burgmeier), Carol



Age 88 of Oceanside, CA, passed away on April 17, 2021. Carol was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 30, 1932, to Norman and Florence Burgmeier. She was a graduate of Julienne High School. Carol married John Parr on September 12, 1953. Carol was preceded in death by her beloved



husband John; daughter Jody Vagedes and sister Rosemary Hemmelgarn. Carol dedicated her life to raising 5 daughters. Carol retired from a long



nursing career in Oceanside, California. Carol loved animals, art, crafting and bird watching. Carol is survived by her daughters Shelly Parr, Jill Rice, Jamie Parr, and Letty Parr-Gurto (Dale); her grandchildren Regan, Jessica (Corey), Caitlin,



Lindsey, Dylan, Ashley (Andrew), John (Elizabeth), Jacob (Amanda), and Austin; great-grandchildren Kailey, Aubrey, Gavin, Ella, Makenna, Samuel and Sydney; 2 brothers Norman Burgmeier (Sarah) and William Burgmeier (Jean) many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Diego Humane Society, or Vista Hospice.

