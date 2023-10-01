Parrett, Barry G.



Barry G Parrott, 62, of Springfield, passed away on September 29th, 2023. Barry dedicated his life to service, both in the United States Air Force and during his civilian career. Alongside his beloved wife Teresa, Barry co-founded the Right Path Outreach Ministries, dedicating 35 years to making a positive impact in the lives of others. A celebration of Barry's life and his remarkable ministry will be held on Saturday, October 7th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Central Christian Church. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 p.m. just prior to the service. Following the service, he will be laid to rest with military honors at Ferncliff Cemetery. You can also view his memorial video and leave online condolences at www.littletonandrue.com.





830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

