Parrett, Randell Lee



Randy was born in Connersville, IN to Marilyn (nee) Lutz and Harold Parrett and was raised by his beloved grandmother, the late Edna Parrett, of College Corner. Randy has been a loving husband of Katharine (nee Pollock) Parrett since they married on May 1, 1993. Devoted father of Sarah Parrett, Christina (Chris) Lorton, Danielle Parrett, Austin (Jenni) Parrett and Noah (DonaSue) Parrett; proud papaw of Julia Hicks, the late Taylor Hicks, Allison Hicks, Damien Weiser, Devin Ott, Riley Lorton, Elsie Lorton and Noah Parrett; dear brother of the late Vicky (Fred) Hunt, Tim Cameron, Bev (Shelby) Ferguson, Robbie Parrett, the late Ronnie Parrett, Brenda Smith, Michael (Kathy) Parrett, Marlin Shafer, Monica Shafer and Veronica Shafer; treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews.



Randy never met a stranger and loved being around people, especially his family. He was incredibly proud of all of his kids and grandkids. He was the owner and operator of Parrett's Handiworks, loved Harley Davidsons, classic cars, and also enjoyed camping. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed.



Visitation will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford on Thursday, September 5, 2024, 5-8 pm. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 10 am with burial to follow at Hopewell Cemetery.



