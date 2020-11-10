PARRIMAN, Steven E.



Age 43 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on



Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 27, 1977, in Kettering, OH. Steve was a graduate of West Carrollton High School Class of 1995, and an Assistant



Manager for CVS. He enjoyed disc golf, hunting arrowhead, trivia and spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by his father Robert Parriman. He is survived by his



loving mother Tillie (Mayle) Parriman, 2 brothers Mark Parriman & Greg Parriman and wife Lori, niece Jessica Parriman (Alan Casillas), great niece Violet Casillas, 2 special aunts Sandra Parriman & Shirley Bates, as well as other



relatives and numerous friends. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery, 401 N. Miami Ave., West Carrollton, with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to the Charity of Your Choice. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Steven E. Parriman, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

