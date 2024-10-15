PARRISH, Andrew Huntington



Andrew Huntington Parrish was born on November 24, 2005 and passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on October 7, 2024. Andrew is the beloved son of Krista and Bret Parrish. He is also survived by his older sister, best friend and confidant Paige Parrish, his grandparents Kathy Chester, Jackie and Lee Parrish, Carolyn and Earl Chester, his aunts/uncles Jill and Mike Mitchell, Kara Chester, Shannon Chester Marshburn, Erin and Michael Chester and his cousins Katherine, Matthew and Caroline Mitchell, Matthew Marshburn, lan and Alexis Chester.



Andrew enjoyed more love of life, family, friends, adventure and service to others in his short life than many who live a long life. Singing from an early age, he participated in many musical theatre productions, was a member of the Cincinnati Boychoir and attended many concerts throughout the country. His parents lovingly called him their "little song bird". He had so many interests. He loved to travel from an early age. In elementary school he spent several weeks in Australia with a Bethany School group. He loved going to amusement parks all over the country to ride roller coasters with friends and family. As a teen, he loved weightlifting, running, double-black diamond snow skiing, water skiing and surfing in Walloon Lake, Michigan, a place he especially loved, and mountain climbing, including summiting Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and Mount Shasta in Northern California.



Andrew, a first year student in the McCombs Business School at the University of Texas, was intellectually curious and accomplished. Following in his grandfather Lee's footsteps, he pledged the Sigma Chi Fraternity and joined the Longhorn Racing Club. He was a National Merit Finalist and loved business, engineering, math and science. He valued the leading entrepreneurs for their foresight and willingness to venture into the unknown. Andrew had an extremely strong faith in God. This faith in God was a constant his entire life. He was involved with the Crossroads Student Ministry and made several service trips with Son Light Power to Puerto Rico and Honduras. He loved attending the outdoor adventure Christian camps of JH Ranch in California and the fun-filled Christian camps of Crossroads Church.



There will be a celebration of Andrew's life at the Crossroads Church, 990 Reading Road, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crossroads Church, 990 Reading Road, Mason, OH 45040. Please add "in loving memory of Andrew Parrish" in the memo line so funds may be directed to the student ministry which impacted Andrew so deeply.



