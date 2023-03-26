PARRISH, SR., Roy Kenneth



PARRISH, SR., Roy Kenneth, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center just three days shy of his 93rd birthday. He was born March 22, 1930 in Kingston, West Virginia, the son of the late William and Rosa Parrish. Roy was a Veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Armco Steel at East Processing for 37 years and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of nearly 69 years, Opal Uldine Parrish; three sons, one who passed at birth, and Roy Kenneth Parrish Jr. and James A. Parrish; one grandson, James A. Parrish, Jr., two sisters, Louella Cody and Lucille Carr; and five brothers, Paul, Cecil, Herbert, Robert and Glen Parrish. Roy is survived by his daughter, Judy (Jim) Ratliff; four grandchildren, Jimmy (Jena) Ratliff, Heather Ratliff, Sean (Lori) Parrish and Joseph Parrish; nine great grandchildren; and one new great-great granddaughter; one sister, Virginia Sue (Jack) White of West Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Mabel Parrish and Dorothea Parrish of Ohio and one brother-in-law, Clarence Christ of Anstead, West Virginia. Visitation will be Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St. Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, Ohio with Military Honors by Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

