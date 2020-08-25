PARSHALL, Jerry Dean Age 63, of Liberty Township, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at UC Hospital. A private family service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore. com
PARSHALL, Jerry
PARSHALL, Jerry Dean Age 63, of Liberty Township, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at UC Hospital. A private family service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore. com