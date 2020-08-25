X

PARSHALL, Jerry

PARSHALL, Jerry Dean Age 63, of Liberty Township, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at UC Hospital. A private family service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore. com

