PARSLEY, Mark Alan



Age 61 of Hamilton, passed away at Ft. Hamilton Hospital on Monday, November 15, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 28, 1960, the son of Clarence and Alfreda (Mays) Parsley. On



October 17, 1980, in Trenton, Ohio, he married Cheryl Langdon. Mark was employed with ODOT for thirty-three years, retiring in 2014 and worked part-time for the



Butler County Engineer's Office. He was a member and



Deacon at Berean Baptist Church.



Mark is survived by his wife, Cheryl Parsley; two children, Staci Parsley and Casey (Christina) Parsley; one sister, Jean (Steve) Best; one granddaughter, Emily Parsley; mother-in-law, Gerry Langdon; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his beloved dogs, Sadie and Carson. He was



preceded in death by parents; brother, Don Parsley; and niece, Amy Parsley.



Funeral service will be held at Berean Baptist Church, 6342 Hamilton Middletown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 12:00 PM with Pastor Steve Botts officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery.



Visitation will be held on Monday, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mark's name to Berean Baptist Church. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

