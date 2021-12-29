PARTIN, Ronald C.



Ronald C. Partin, age 80 of Hamilton, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Friday, December 24, 2021. He was born on April 16, 1941, in Middlesboro, KY, the son of the late Charles and Gladys (nee Mason) Partin. Ron was a veteran of the United States



Army serving three tours of



active duty as a Radio Operator Specialist from 1963-1966. He started working at Ford Motor Company in 1966 until he retired in 2007. He then worked for BCTRA from 2009-2019 as transit bus driver. He was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church since 1975. He married Joann Allen of London, KY, in 1968 and she passed in 2017 after 49 years of marriage. He is survived by three children Shannon Greene, Sheryl



Reatherford, and Mark (Sarah) Partin; eleven grandchildren Amanda Partin, Steven Partin, Timothy Greene, Douglas



(Melissa) Greene, Jacob (Jessie) Greene, Bethany Greene,



William Reatherford, Alyssa Dolsen, Nevaeh Darnell, Autumn Partin, and Winter Partin; twelve great grandchildren Eathan, Keegan, Elaina, Hayden, Kelly, Rylee, Issac, Joseph, Charlie, Violet, Aurora, and Cooper; four siblings John (Carla) Partin, and his son a very special nephew John Partin II, Sandy (Terry) Williams, Susan (the late Michael) Barrett, and Joann (the late Danny) Clifton; daughter in law Tammy Partin; Ron was



preceded in death by three sons Ronald P. Partin. Ronald C. Partin, and Paul C. Partin; five siblings JD Partin, Charlie Partin Jr, Danny Partin, Bobbie Stackus, Charlene Kleintank. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Fairfield Church of God, 6001 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, OH 45014 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Mike Carmody officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.



