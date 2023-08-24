Pasquel, Carol

Pasquel (Zech), Carol



Age 86 passed away peacefully on August 19, 2023, at the Hospice of Cincinnati. She was born June 3, 1937, in Germantown, OH, to the late Jesse and Helen Zech. Carol attended Germantown High School, class of 1955 and was then dedicated to raising her 5 children before embarking on a successful career with Western Southern Insurance Company, retiring after 17 years. Carol was a dedicated member of Germantown Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed mahjong at the senior center, doing puzzles, and providing service to her church. Carol lost her son Joseph "Smoke" Pasquel in 2013, but prior to losing him she enjoyed camping with Smoke and her daughter-in-law, Debbie. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Pasquel, Jr, her son Joseph "Smoke" Pasquel, and her brothers Richard, Jerry and Ron Zech. Carol is survived by her children Anna (Eric) Barton, David Pasquel, Tricia (Kristen) Pasquel, Maria (Christina Sherman) Pasquel, daughter-in-law Debbie Pasquel, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and her sister Mary Ellen Shade.



The family will receive friends for a visitation on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 11:00am to 12:30pm at Germantown Methodist Church, 525 Farmersville Pike, Germantown OH 45327, funeral services will follow, beginning at 12:30PM. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home

29 N Main St

Germantown, OH

45327

https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral