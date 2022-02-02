PASTOR, Georgia Geraldine "Gerri"



Georgia Geraldine (Gerri) Pastor, age 87, of Springboro, Ohio, passed into the arms of her Savior on Saturday, January 29.



She was born in Woodstock, KY, on August 6, 1934, the daughter of Sherman and Bessie (Gilliland) Todd.



Before macular degeneration took her sight, she loved writing poetry, gardening, traveling, playing the piano and guitar. She loved her family beyond measure, but most of all she loved



Jesus and served him for 42 years.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Melinda and David Judson; granddaughters Hannah (Garret) Hacker and Lily Judson; two great-grandsons, Haddon and Owen Hacker; her brother and sister-in-law Lonnie and Sylvia Todd; nephew Lonnie Todd and niece Traci Herring.



She was preceded in death by her parents; various aunts and uncles, and her dear friend Thelma Davis.



As her time was drawing close, she told us she wanted this printed in her obituary: " I love the Lord, looking forward to being with Jesus Christ in heaven. Pray that my family will all follow me there. I went parasailing in Hawaii at 80. "



Visitation for Georgia will take place on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Services will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00 am at the



Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Pastor Lowell Lay will officiate.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Pastor family.



