PATE, Barbara

PATE (Schuster),



Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Schuster Pate, the day after we celebrated her 80th birthday, with a huge car parade and a day surrounded by her adoring, loving family, God and his glorious Angels reached down from the Heavens and carried Barb Home at 8:19 am, Sunday, December 13th. We can only imagine how magnificent it was for her to be reunited with her son, Danny, her parents, brothers, in-laws, cousins and nieces and nephew. Barb's journey on earth began when she was born on December 12, 1940, to her endearing parents, Harry C. and Marguerite Hinkel Schuster. She attended St. Ann Grade School and proudly graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1958. While attending Notre Dame High School, Barb met and fell head over heels with the love of her life, Richard Pate. They were married June 17, 1961, in St. Ann Church. This began a love life of unconditional love, health challenges, family, friends, and lots of joy for 59 years. Barb leaves to cherish her memory her soulmate and extremely devoted husband, Dick Pate. Together, they lovingly raised five devoted children, Patti (Tony) Gray, Doug (Barb) Pate, Sharon (Tom) Adams, Karen (Wes) Reed and the late Danny (Teresa) Pate. Their children will continue the legacy of love that was instilled in them from their parents to their families. Barb loved her family more than anything and was the greatest supporter, chauffer, babysitter and proud Grandmother to her 20 grandchildren, Tony (Megan) Nichting,



Natalie (Aaron) Saurber, Ricky (Jenny) Pate, Samantha Pate (Jesse Schabell), Courtney (Daniel) Bokeno, Frankie Pate, Max Adams, Nick Browning (Courtney Hubbard), Maggie Adams, Michael Pate, Ashley Browning, Danielle Pate, Allie Browning, Emma Adams, Tori Pate, Alex Pate, Angie Gray, Amanda Gray, Samantha Iannarino and Erin Reed. She also leaves 19 adorable great-grandchildren. Barb was born in Middletown and raised in Lindenwald along with her wonderful and supportive ten siblings, Carol (Rick) Sawyer, Nancy (Bill) Ecksten, Larry (Judy) Schuster, Jim (Barb) Schuster, the late Dick Schuster, the late Ted (Donna) Schuster, Dottie (Larry) Holderbach, Melon (the late Michael) Cummins, the late Bobby Schuster and Donna (Bob) Kirsch. Barb graciously extended love to her in-laws, the late Frank and Ida Richio Pate, the late Bob Pate, Tom (Linda) Pate, Ed Pate, Dave Pate and Nancy (Mike) Talley. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barb fought a valiant battle against dementia for the last three and a half years. Her family was honored to care for her, the same way she had provided a loving lifetime of care to them. During this disabling time, several of her bright moments were when her special friends visited for lunch. These friends were by her side, sharing many laughs and talking about the good ole days. Sara, Sally, Marcia, Deb and many others will always hold a special place in her heart. She also enjoyed her special time with Colleen at NeuroFit Gym. The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude and respect to the care givers that loved her almost as much as her family did. Jen, Michelle, Monica, Carol, and Marcia (Crossroads Hospice and Council on Aging) made Barb's dementia more bearable. You were her Angels on Earth and we will never be able to thank you enough. A Private family visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Thursday, December 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015 on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 10:00 am. Friends and family members are welcome to attend the Mass and may be greeted by family members at church after the Mass. Memorial donations would be greatly appreciated to Badin High School, c/o Danny Pate Scholarship Fund. Fly high our sweet and beautiful Angel and may your bright smile light the Heavens with joy and love. You are deeply missed and dearly loved, forever and always. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

