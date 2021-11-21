PATER, John Thomas



John Thomas Pater, died at the Waters of Dillsboro at 5:19 a.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021. John was the son of John Albert Pater and AnnaMae Pater Laven. John was born in Hamilton, Ohio, and graduated from Fairfield High School. John was a Vietnam era Marine serving two years with an honorable discharge. John leaves his wife of 37 years Judy Pater Arnold, son Jeffrey Pater and his wife Dee Didem Pater, his grandson Odin Pater, and son Benjamin Pater. Surviving siblings are Timothy Pater, David Pater, and Paul Pater. John will be remembered as a poet, musician, artist, but ultimately as a woodworking craftsman. He worked wood into beautiful forms from 1970 till he closed his shop in 2019. Custom furniture, custom cabinetry, custom historic wood windows, monumental entryways, are all products he mastered with excellence. John bought is dream property in Aurora, Indiana, November 1988. Sixty seven beautiful acres on Laughery Creek, Aurora, Indiana. There he built his dream shop and brought his two sons into the world. His crowning professional achievements were procuring and producing millwork for the Grand Victoria Casino in Rising Sun, IN, followed by the Belterra Casino. He received Craftsman of the Year Award from the Cincinnati Preservation Association for producing over 1500 historic wood windows for the Emery Theater building in downtown Cincinnati. John will be remembered and celebrated at the Whitewater Crossing Church on Sunday, November 28th from 2 to 5 pm. The address is 5771 OH-128, Cleves, Ohio. Appetizers, snacks and drinks will be provided. Please no flowers! Monetary donations collected at the celebration and will be donated to the family's charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

