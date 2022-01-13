PATER, Lawrence



Age 67 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022. He was born March 19, 1954, to the late Lawrence and Phyllis (Horn) Pater. Lawrence is survived by his daughter



Rebecca Pater; son Lawrence (Barbara) Pater; sister Lynn (Tim) Lunsford; Sue (George) Needham; Williard (Le Etta) Pater; and his five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Devona Pater in 2019; his daughter Madison Pater; his son Aaron Pater; his brother Donald Pater; and sisters Marilyn "Midge" (Jimmy) Grubb, Tari (Pete) Steimel, and Donna (Phil) Nunemaker. A visitation will be held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt.4 Fairfield, Monday, January 17, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a funeral service starting at 12:00PM with Deacon Marcus Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow at Venice Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

