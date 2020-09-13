X

PATERSON, Betty

Obituaries

PATERSON, Betty L. Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Family will greet friends on Tuesday, September 15 from 10:00am-11:00am at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Betty's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com. Services in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

www.routsong.com

