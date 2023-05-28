Patrus, Louis "Robert"



Louis "Robert" Patrus, age 86, of Brookville, passed away on May 22, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital. "To know Bob is to love Bob!" One of the many one liners we have come to know and love about Bob Patrus. Devoted, generous, reliable, trustworthy, and funny. One of a kind and the life of the party and a class act. Always ready and willing to help his family, friends and strangers who have crossed his path. When he retired, he volunteered for 10 years with Hospice of Dayton. Bob would travel to homes, hospitals, and nursing homes to honor and celebrate the veteran pinning which he received an hour before his last breath. He was a devoted father who modeled unconditional love. He loved his family and accepted them the way they are. All he ever wanted was for his family to be healthy, happy, and productive. Papa Donut is what his grand kids called him. He'd always show up and bring everyone donuts. He was a happy guy. Lived his life the way he wanted to. Frank Sinatra's song, "I Did It My Way" should be his theme song. He loved life and loved his people. Papa Donut was a great man. He will be missed by many. Well Done Papa Donut, Well done! A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

