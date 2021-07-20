PATTERSON, Beverly F.
72 of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on July 14, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Cora
Moreland. Survived by three children: Kenneth Moreland, Tony Moreland, Alice Patterson (Lewis). Services 12 P.M., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave. Visitation 11 A.M. to 12 P.M.
Interment, West Memory Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
