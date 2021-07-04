PATTERSON, Diane P.



Diane P. Patterson, 69, died June 26, 2021, wife of Timothy Hagedorn, mother of Jeremy and Jonathan Patterson. Mother-in-law of LaShawn



Patterson and Leighann Jones. Grandmother of Maya and Noah Patterson, Jeremiah,



Elijah, and Micah Jones. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul Klimek and Marguerite McQuade. Diane enjoyed a life filled with love, learning, and service. Her passion for helping others was reflected throughout her career as a nurse,



rehabilitation counselor, and educator. A friend of Bill W for more than 39 years, Diane was forever a champion of those seeking sobriety. After a lengthy nursing career punctuated by a 25-year management tenure in addiction services for



Miami Valley Hospital, Diane decided to change from healthcare management to inspiring and teaching the next generation of Healthcare Workers. At age 50, Diane left her position in hospital management to obtain a 2nd Master's



Degree, beginning a new adventure teaching Allied Health at Kettering Fairmont High School. Her students fondly



remember her as "Ms. P" and "Momma P." Diane spent the previous 5 years of her life in retirement enjoying her time with friends and family. She loved all the same. Diane Patricia Patterson will be missed for her unbounded love, and will be remembered for her favorite phrase, "I Love You," which she said to anyone she met. Family will receive friends from 4-6 pm, Fri, July 9 at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am Sat, July 10 at the funeral home, with Pastor Joseph Smith



officiating. Burial to follow at David's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Morris-Sons.com.

