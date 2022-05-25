PATTERSON, Harold



89, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Otterbein in Lebanon. Born on July 28, 1932, to Walter and Myrtle (nee: Cassady) Patterson in Chicago Heights, IL, Harold graduated from the University of Dayton after earning his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering. A U.S. Army Veteran,



Harold worked for Lorenz and Williams Architectural Firm in Dayton, OH, and retired from Miami University in 2000.



Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald (Shirley) Patterson.



He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara (nee: Bell) Patterson, two daughters, Lynn Becker of Huber Heights, Lori (Alex) Cook of Cincinnati, son-in-law, Jim Becker, three grandchildren, William Cook, Benjamin Cook and Keliah



Becker and 2 great-grandchildren, Jaziah and Xa'riah Becker.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 2:00 PM-3:00 PM with a memorial service beginning at 3:00 PM, all at the Otterbein Lebanon Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Otterbein Benevolent Fund; the Otterbein Methodist Church or the UC Health Cochlear Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



www.hoskinsfh.com. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins



Funeral Home.

