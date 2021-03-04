PATTERSON, Jack A.



JACK A. PATTERSON, passed away February 28, 2021, after a four-year battle with cancer. He was born on June 27, 1947, to Jack and Bernice Patterson. Both parents preceded him in death along with a brother-in-law, David White. Jack is survived by his wife, Sherry (Grow) Patterson. A loving marriage of 46 years. Also surviving are his siblings, Cheryl White and Bryan (LaTonya) Patterson both of Springfield, and Kelly (Deborah) Patterson of Florida. A mother-in-law, Yvonne Miller; sister-in-law, Carol (Larry) White and brother-in-law, Bob Grow. A niece, nephews and many great-nieces and nephews that he adored. Jack was also a godfather, amazing papaw and dear friend to Tom (Brenda) Webster. Jack was very fond of his friends and many neighbors that he considered family. Jack was a Marine proudly serving his country in Vietnam. After the Marines he was employed at CSX and retired after 34 years of service. Having many friends that he always enjoyed sharing stories, and love for hunting and fishing. Jack always took the time to mentor anyone who needed guidance or a helping hand. He was truly a Jack of all trades and a master of none. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Jack's life will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Joe Coons officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 1 pm on Friday. The family requests that visitors follow masking and social distance guidelines. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery with military honors. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



