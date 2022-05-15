PATTERSON, Stacy



Stacy Marie Patterson, age 55, of Dayton, Sunrise November 10, 1966, Sunset May 8, 2022. Preceded in death by father Willie T. Montgomery, step-



father Lee Barnes, grandparents Frank and Dorothy



Montgomery, Marie and



Johnny Shaw, Jessie and



Mildred Moore and numerous aunts and uncles. She leaves to celebrate her life mother



Erthale Barnes; siblings, Tommy (Sabrina) Montgomery, Dawn (David) Huszar of Locust Grove, GA, Rhapsody (Mary) Barnes and several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, from



3:00pm until time of service at 4:00 pm at Newcomer



Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

