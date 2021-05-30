PATTON, Beverly Gale



(12/30/1940-2/11/2021)



Celebrating the life of Beverly Gale Patton.



On February 11, 2021, our sweet, strong, and beautiful wife, mother, grandmother,



sister, aunt, and friend passed away. She has been missed



tremendously by her family, her husband of 60 years Clarance (Ron), daughter and son-in-law Rhonda and Bruce Bill of Klein, Texas, son and daughter-in-law Mark and Karen Patton of Lewisville, Texas, her grandchildren: Jillian Patton, Shelby Patton, Gregory Bill, Clayton Bill and Jenna Patton, her brother and bonus sister, Rick and Val Martin and sister Shari Martin all currently residing in Idaho. Our families have been endeared by the outpouring of love and support from those who loved her throughout her life.



A Celebration of Life will take place on June 5th at 12:00 pm- Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Tobias will host an online zoom from their website for those interested in viewing. Memorial flowers may be sent to the funeral home or a tribute can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

