PAUGH, Charlotte

PAUGH (Helstern),



Charlotte Marjorie



Charlotte Marjorie (Helstern) Paugh, 99, slipped peacefully into the loving arms of her



Jesus on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was the oldest child of Harold and Christine (Long) Helstern and was born in Montgomery County, Ohio, on July 4, 1922. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in



Dayton, Ohio, and attended Manchester College. After she returned home, she secured employment as an executive secretary for the Alcoa corporation. Music had always meant a great deal to Charlotte during her life as she was not only a church organist, but also a teacher of organ and piano as well. This love of music helped her to become a supporter for the Dayton Philharmonic



Orchestra and the Victoria Theatre. Her hobby during her life was the designing and making of quilts, many of which have been displayed at the state and national levels. She participated with the Friendship Force of Dayton and played an active role with the Board of Directors for the Dayton International Peace Museum. During her lifetime, she has been nominated several times for Dayton Woman of the Year Award and has been named as the recipient of the Dayton International Peace Museum Award. She was preceded in death by her



parents; husbands I.J. Musselman and John Paugh; infant child, Timothy Musselman; brother, Rollie Helstern; and nephew Darryl Helstern. Relatives cherishing her memory are a brother, A. James (Helen) Helstern; sister-in-law, Norma Helstern; nieces and nephews Christine (Don) Schultz; Judy (Alan) Culley; Roger (Kristy) Helstern; Marjorie Nichols; Paul (Nancy) Helstern; a host of great and great-great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great-great-niece. She had several exchange students whom she considered as if they were her own children. They are Hans-Dieter (Karin) Stubben of



Hamburg, Germany; Edith Heimgartner of Lucerne,



Switzerland; Kurt (Christine) Haefeli of Lohan, Switzerland. Charlotte donated her body to the Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine for educational research. A Memorial



service for Charlotte will be held at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd., Englewood, Ohio, Sunday, August 15 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the



Dayton Peace Museum at Daytonpeacemuseum.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com