PAUL, Andrew Robert "Andy" Andrew Robert Paul, "Andy", age 39 of Dayton, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born January 29, 1981, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell Brunk and Ruby Crib; and his aunt, Gail Brunk. Andy is survived by his sons, Jackson, Hayden, Wyatt and Weston Paul; mother, Lynn Vannorsdall; father, Dallas (Cathy) Paul; brother, Aaron (Debbie) Paul; step-father, Ken Vannorsdall; step-siblings, David, Tracy and Jeremy Vannorsdall; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his former wife and mother of his children, Charish Paul. Andy was a trailblazer who marched to the beat of his own drum. He was a world-renowned fiberglass fabricator, a self-taught guitarist and a person who loved his family and his children immensely. Andy was witty with a great sense of humor and he loved a good joke. He also loved a "crisp white starched shirt." Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

