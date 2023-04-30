Paul, Judith Kay "Judy"



age 74, found peace on Monday, April 24, 2023. She reunited with family members she had missed for so long. Judy was born on January 2, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Thomas and Dorothy (Seale) Combs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Tommy Combs, Ronnie Combs, Anna Sue Reynolds, and William Hunt. Judy is survived by her husband, Gary, of 54 years; children Todd (Teresa) Paul, Amber (Jonathan) Thompson, and Lisa (John) Londergan; grandchildren Kayla and Justin Paul, Noah, Wyatt, and Anthony Thompson, and Sky Londergan; great-granddaughter Rylee Thompson; and brother Thomas Combs Jr. A 1967 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School, Judy worked in several local healthcare agencies in various supporting roles. She was a member of the Psi Iota Xi sorority. She enjoyed listening to music, watching her children and grandchildren participate in their activities and sports, and spending time with the family she loved so much including pet dogs Crystal, Trapper, and Meeko. Judy was a loving, caring, and independent woman. We loved her and will miss her dearly. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 pm on Thursday, May 4, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, May 5. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice. To share a memory of Judy or leave a message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

