Paulick, Fred H.



Fred H. Paulick, age 81 of Kettering, passed away July 19, 2024 at his home. He was born July 18, 1943 in Dayton, the son of the late Hans and Marian (Umina) Paulick. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Hoover. He is survived by his two daughters, Dawn (Phil McCain) Foster and Jamie Nicely; grandchildren, Shannon Foster and Amanda (Matt Riddell) Foster; great-grandchildren, Madison Foster, Noah Patrick, Ashlynn Thorne and Eleanor Carteaux; sister, Louise Hoover; niece, Lori (Patrick) Meloche; great-nieces, Adele and Caroline; and many extended family and dear friends. Fred worked at NCR, Frigidaire, and retired from Delco Products after 24 years of service. After retirement, Fred worked briefly at the Miamisburg Mound and assisted with the shutdown. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, and snow skiing. He was a long-time member of the Dayton Ski Club. Fred had near daily afternoon "meeting of the minds" with dear friends Steve Mitchell, Ricky Beshears, Mick Bergman and the late but great Dean Hutchinson. They solved many world problems over a happy hour beer at Kings Point Pub. A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held at Kings Point Pub, 4660 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH 45440, on Saturday, August 24th from 3:00  6:00 P.M. To share a memory of Fred or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



