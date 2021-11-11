PAULSEN, Mary



Mary Paulsen, 83, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Ohio Masonic Home. She was born December 18, 1937, in Salyersville, KY. the daughter of Elliot and Ruth Arnett. Mary was a longtime member of High Street Nazarene Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and going to



garage sales. She was an avid traveler especially trips back to Kentucky. She loved to entertain her friends and family and did not know a stranger. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sons: John (Kathy) Paulsen and Tom (Terri) Paulsen; grandchildren: Emily Paulsen and fiance Dave Shu, Andy Paulsen, Amanda Roe (Chris) and Bethany Paulsen and Ben Roten; two great-grandchildren: Sophia and Parker Roe; siblings: LC Arnett (Peggy) and Darcus Lovely (Ron); a special cousin, Malvadean Patton and many nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Paulsen and 13 siblings. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 11, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at High Street Nazarene Church, 1625 East High St., Springfield with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. Due to COVID, masks are encouraged.



