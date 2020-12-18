PAWLOWSKY,



Phyllis "PK"



Phyllis Pawlowsky "PK", age 91 of Hamilton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020. Phyllis was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 8, 1929, to Louis Kelley and Marie Houser Kelley.



Phyllis is survived by her children, Linda (Les) Goins and Robert P. Pawlowsky; brother, Dale (Claudia) Kelley; niece, Melinda (the late, Mike) D'Alton; nephews, Russell Felts and Rick (Pam) Felts; grandchildren, Kimberly (Randy) Smith, Scott and Greg Huff; great-grandchildren, Spencer Smith and Danny Huff. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Pawlowsky; parents, Louis and Marie (Houser) Kelley; sisters, Gertrude Kelley and JoAnn Felts. Phyllis was a lifelong



member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She graduated from Hanover High School in 1948. Phyllis retired from Champion International after 28 years of service and later went on to work 10 years at Hamilton Sorter. She enjoyed baking and traveling. Phyllis was beloved by her family. She was such a loving and caring person, which led to her having many lifelong friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Prayer service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Burial will



follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

