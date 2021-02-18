PAYNE, Charles E.



"Charlie"



Age 84 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021, at his home. He was born on January 17, 1937, in Dayton, the son of the late Edward R. Payne & Alberta (Phillips) Cramer. Mr. Payne was the Owner and Operator of Payne Construction & Payne Drainage for over 40 years.



Preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou (Nolan) Payne, his son Richard "Dick" Payne, his granddaughter Jayde M. Payne, and by his sister Donna Lomax. He is survived by his 3 loving children Sue (Mike) Call, Rose Earnhardt, and Daniel Payne, daughter-in-law Donna Payne, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Burial Highland



Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. If so



desired, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice in Charlie's memory. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Page & Staff as well as Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care of Charlie. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Charles E. Payne, C/O Swart



Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

