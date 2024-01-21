Payne, Don Carlos



Age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



