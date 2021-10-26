PAYNE, Florena R.



Florena R. Payne, age 76 of Trenton, went home to be with Lord, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 20, 1945, the daughter of Chesley and Ethel Riley. On December 16, 1971, in Hamilton she married the love of her life, Paul Payne and he preceded her in death in 2018.



Florena is survived by three children, Sheila (Jeff) Markland, Leonard (Nicole) Hensley, and Paul (Missi) Hensley; four



siblings, William (Jan) Bryant, Paul "Butch" (Regina) Riley, Ray (Ruth) Wagers, and Tim (Margaret) Riley; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; four children, Lisa Ledger, Chrissy Caudill, and Dewayne and Eugene Hensley; and three siblings, Jimmy and Jerry Riley, and Ada King.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday,



October 28, 2021, at 12:30 PM with Rev. James Asher officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Chaplain Tracy and her nurse, Jessi, for all their care and support. Condolences can be made at



