Payne, Leeroyall

Payne, Jr, Leeroyall "Little Lee"

Age 36, gained his Wings on Tuesday, February 6 , 2024. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at God's Lighthouse Community Church, 4105 Annapolis Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Tina Foster officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Family would like to Thank Mary Scott Nursing Home who treated Lee like Family. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

