PAYNE, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Payne, age 88 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Patricia was born in Canton, Ohio, on August 29, 1932, to the late Robert Garris and Gertrude (Risher) Leyman. She was a member of the Moose Lodge #330 and the Women's Auxiliary VFW Post #7670. Patricia enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with friends, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. Patricia will be dearly missed by her children, Pam (Mike) Bosley, Archie (Sandy) Payne, Charlie (Michelle) Payne and Lavonne (Steve) Bond; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren (with another one on the way); and 1 great-great-granddaughter; her brother, Michael Leyman; as well as many extended family members and friends. Patricia is reunited in Heaven with the love of her life, Charles William Payne and her brother, Bob Garris. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Patricia's life on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 4:00 PM until the time of her Prayer Service at 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com