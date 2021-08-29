PAYNTER, Steven Douglas



Age 51 passed away suddenly on August 16, 2021. He was born July 26, 1970, in Charlotte, NC. Steve was a great man who had a big heart and helped anyone that he could. He loved to fish and was a die-hard TN Volunteer fan. His happy place was being at the lake and spending time with his family especially his only granddaughter Hudsyn! Steve will be



remembered by many and has left some broken hearts in his passing. Steve graduated from Franklin High School in 1988. He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Paynter. Steve is survived by his daughter, Brooke Paynter; granddaughter, Hudsyn; mother, Judy (Harold) Givens; brother, Brian Paynter; two nieces, Valerie and Kendall Paynter, and one nephew, Brad Paynter; many uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends who he cared about so very much. A memorial service will be held in Ohio later. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Stevens memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Cremation Options, INC, (865) 6We-Care (693-2273),



www.cremationoptionsinc.com