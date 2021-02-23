PEAK, Gary



Age 66 of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Gary was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 25, 1954, to Cecil and Madeline Peak. Gary served in the U.S. Army. On April 18th, 1998, he married the love of his life, Debbie Peak. Gary worked at Ohio Valley Wine and Beer for 29 years. Gary enjoyed golf, baseball, football and cheering on the



Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Gary was a kind hearted loving husband. Gary is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debbie Peak; his stepsons, Jeff and Brian (Shauna) Tobergte; his grandchildren, Owen, Jake, Josh, Brayden, Michael and Libby; his



siblings, Mike (Kelly) Peak and Sharon (Dick) Bailey; his



in-laws, Denny (Susan) Girolami and Sharon (Mark) Stover; and many nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Peak; his mother, Madeline Dickhaus; his step-son, Chris Tobergte; and his brother, Jeff Peak. Private services to be held by the family.

