Peare, Harry Gene



Harry Gene Peare (87) passed away on March 15, 2023. He was born on September 23, 1935, the son of the late Fred and Lena (Best) Peare. After graduating from Springfield High School, class of 1953, he enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard a destroyer in the North Atlantic. After his enlistment, he entered The Ohio State University, and upon graduation, he taught Industrial Arts and Math at Schaefer, Franklin Jr High and retired from North High School. Harry was a member of the Scottish Rite Masons in Dayton and the St. Andrews Masonic Lodge 619. He was also a member of the Northridge Lions Club, Elks Lodge No. 51, DAV Chapter #13, VFW Post 1031 and numerous other organizations in Springfield and Urbana. He cherished all of the friends he made within these groups, and always looked forward to his daily visits to share a cold beverage and a laugh. Harry was also an avid woodworker and loved The Ohio State Buckeyes and Kentucky Wildcats. He is survived by his son, Don (Pat) of Bidwell, OH, daughter, Deborah (Chris) Winnenberg of Cincinnati, and son, Dan (Janet) of North Canton, OH; niece, Linda Anderson of Springfield, nephew, Rick (Karen) Peare of Clayton, OH; and sisters-in-law: Kathy Fitzpatrick of Albany, OH and Ginny (Ron) Davis of Frankfort, OH. He is also survived by numerous cousins, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Harry is preceded in death by his parents; wives: Elizabeth Fulton Peare and Angela Lemley Peare; brother, Fred Peare Jr; sister-in-law, Donna Jenkins Peare, and special friend, Cheryl McBlane. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home with Pastor Ray Branstiter officiating. Harry will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum immediately following the funeral service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



